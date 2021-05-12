1. Tom Naylor

The skipper said in April how he wants to extend his stay at Fratton Park and that the Cowley’s have also said they want to keep him. Naylor missed just 18 minutes of action under the former Huddersfield boss’ time in the driving seat. Speaking after being unveiled as interim head coach, Cowley said: He’s a good solid, dependable human being. Really liked and has a deep care for the football club. He's combative, good at putting counter-attacks out and the group thinks a lot of him. He does an awful lot of selfless things, put the team first, you can't have enough of those.’

Photo: Joe Pepler