The midfielder feels he has ‘kicked on’ in the two years since his PO4 departure, after admitting he never really made the breakthrough at his boyhood club.

May came through the ranks at Pompey, making his first-team bow at the age of 17 in 2015.

But he left five years later with just another 29 appearances under his belt and more game time with the five clubs he was sent out on loan to.

Indeed, the 2017-18 season under Kenny Jackett was the only time he was considered a first-team player at Fratton Park, with 18 appearances during the Blues’ first year back in League One.

Since joining the U’s in 2020, the now 24-year-old has featured 99 times for Mark Bonner’s side, with his 100th outing set to come against the Blues tonight.

Fratton Park will be a fitting venue for the milestone, with May admitting his time at the club helped him to become the player he is today.

But the midfielder – who signed a new three-year deal at the Abbey Stadium this summer – believes he’s much improved on his latest return and is targeting another win, following a 2-1 victory last season, on his former stomping ground.

Reflecting on his time at Pompey and where is at now with the U’s, May told CambridgeshireLive: ‘I’d been there through the academy, growing up through all the ranks and then obviously getting my professional contract. It was a case of I could never really find that proper breakthrough.

‘I went on loans, and I just think for me it was a case of getting a fresh start somewhere else.

‘But my time at Portsmouth has definitely helped me where I am today, and I’ll be grateful for that.

‘Obviously now I’m a Cambridge player, and long may that continue.

‘I feel like I’ve really kicked on from the time when I left Portsmouth. I feel like I’m improving every year, and hopefully I can have another good season.