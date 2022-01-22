The forward duo have been linked with moves to Fratton Park and elsewhere during the January transfer window.

But any potential switches look increasingly unlikely, with the duo appearing to be staying put for the time being.

Kelly was one of the first names touted for a move to PO4 as Danny Cowley prioritised a striking acquisition.

The links didn’t seem too far-fetched, either, with the Bohemians hot shot ticking a number of the club’s criteria for new signings.

He’d shown prolific form across the 2021-22 League of Ireland season by scoring 22 goals in 18 appearances.

That didn’t stop Kelly being touted for a move across the Irish Sea, though.

Rumoured Pompey target, Georgie Kelly, has seen a potential move to Rotherham hit the rocks. Picture: Oisin Keniry

Indeed, this week both Rotherham and Bradford looked set to go head-to-head for his signature.

That was until Millers boss Paul Warne admitted he didn’t expect a deal to materialise for the 25-year-old – despite holding talks – unless he lost one of his current forwards first.

Meanwhile. Bantams head coach Derek Adams explained how he’d missed out on one of his top targets, before refusing to name the individual!

Could that target have been Kelly?

Kyle Wootton has bagged 14 goals for Notts County this season so far. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Elsewhere, it looks likely that Notts County’s Kyle Wootton will remain at Meadow Lane until the summer at least.

Pompey’s interest in the forward has somewhat cooled as the winter window has progressed, with Tyler Walker joining from Coventry on loan.

And with his contract expiring in the summer, he’s set to stay until the end of the season to help the Magpies gain promotion to League Two.

What also provides a clue on his future is that his Notts County understudy, Tyreace Palmer, has left the club on loan.

The 19-year-old has temporarily joined Northern Premier League side Basford United

That leaves Neal Ardley with one less striker to choose from for their end-of-season run – adding to his reluctance to let Wootton leave this month.

