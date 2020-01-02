Have your say

Kenny Jackett believes Steve Seddon will give Pompey more left-sided balance.

The full-back has moved to Fratton Park on loan from Birmingham for the remainder of the season.

Seddon’s arrival was prompted by injuries to Lee Brown (Achilles) and Brandon Haunstrup (knee), who both won't be back until at least the end of the month.

The St Andrew’s academy graduate, who hails from Berkshire, has made just five appearances this campaign – one of which being Birmingham’s 3-0 Carabao Cup first-round defeat at Fratton Park in August.

He's had productive loan spells at Stevenage and AFC Wimbledon previously, however.

Now Jackett’s looking forward to adding Seddon to his ranks.

The boss said: ‘He strengthens our left-sided options, which is an area we’ve been lacking

‘That’s been compounded by the injuries to Lee and Brandon and Steve is a good attacking player who will give us balance in that part of the pitch.’