What Lee Brown told his Portsmouth team-mates during Wembley triumph over Sunderland 

It’s been a week since Pompey’s Wembley triumph.

The Blues were crowned Checkatrade Trophy champions against Sunderland in front of 85, 021 at the national stadium.

Lee Brown celebrates Pompey's Checkatrade Trophy triumph. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett’s side won 5-4 on penalties, after the final finished 2-2 following extra-time.

And while the heated battle was ongoing, Lee Brown told his team-mates to soak up the atmosphere.

Having played in the Conference play-off final in 2015, the left-back admitted he didn’t savour the occasion as much as he’d wished.

So on his second visit to the home of English football, Brown ensured he and the rest of Jackett’s squad took everything in.

He said: ‘There were 80-odd thousand and the boys may not play in front of that sort of crown again in their careers.

‘Credit to those boys because they put in so much effort in the early rounds.

‘It was fantastic atmosphere. I said to the lads to step back and take it in at times.

'It goes so fast and I was lucky enough to play at Wembley before.

‘I probably didn’t take it in as much as I wanted to, so through points I was telling the lads to step back, look around and take everything in.

‘It was a fantastic opportunity for the players to play in front of.’

In the early rounds of the competition, Jackett played those on the periphery of his squad, giving the likes of Louis Dennis, Brandon Haunstrup and Adam May minutes.

The Pompey boss played his strongest side for the last-four victory at Bury and the final against Sunderland.

And Brown saluted everyone who was involved in the competition.

He added: ‘It’s a fantastic achievement.

I know people disrespect the competition in the earlier rounds but we have got a fantastic squad here who didn’t disrespect it.’