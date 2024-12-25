2 . Danny Rose

I had been to Fratton Park before, of course, but that May 2016 evening was different. It was spine tingling, hairs on the back of your neck, absolutely incredible. Pompey had plans to do transfer business early for the following season and, as a target, their chief executive Mark Catlin had invited me to attend a League Two play-off semi-final first leg against Plymouth Argyle. It finished 2-2, with Marc McNulty and Gary Roberts scoring, yet the atmosphere left a real impression, nothing like I had ever experienced before other than attending Old Trafford. In League Two at that time, Pompey was the best club you could represent and that evening was so profound that, even if the contract wasn’t great, I still would have joined. Imagine playing in front of that crowd week in, week out. That night I decided to become a Blues player. (Danny Rose, Played Up Pompey Four, 2024) Photo: Joe Pepler