None appreciate such special qualities more than those players who have turned out for the Blues over the years, serving with great distinction.
So here, in the words of former Pompey players, ex-managers and others from football on why the Fratton faithful are among the finest supporters in the country...
1. Sol Campbell
The fans are firmly behind you, singing, ringing that bell, everybody’s up for it, I loved it, I loved the passion. Those supporters are incredible, they love football, they have your back, even singing after the final whistle, regardless of the score. Amazing fans – and that’s what it’s all about, that’s why football can be wonderful. Winning the FA Cup and travelling on an open-top bus across Southsea with 250,000 coming out to cheer us over the course of the day, it’s amazing what that does for the city. (Sol Campbell, Played Up Pompey Four, 2024) Picture: AFP PHOTO ADRIAN DENNIS Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS
2. Danny Rose
I had been to Fratton Park before, of course, but that May 2016 evening was different. It was spine tingling, hairs on the back of your neck, absolutely incredible. Pompey had plans to do transfer business early for the following season and, as a target, their chief executive Mark Catlin had invited me to attend a League Two play-off semi-final first leg against Plymouth Argyle. It finished 2-2, with Marc McNulty and Gary Roberts scoring, yet the atmosphere left a real impression, nothing like I had ever experienced before other than attending Old Trafford. In League Two at that time, Pompey was the best club you could represent and that evening was so profound that, even if the contract wasn’t great, I still would have joined. Imagine playing in front of that crowd week in, week out. That night I decided to become a Blues player. (Danny Rose, Played Up Pompey Four, 2024) Photo: Joe Pepler
3. Clinton Morrison
With fanbases, Portsmouth should be in the Premier League. One of the best sets of fans and hardest places to go during my career. They’re within touching distance when you go to take a throw-in. They’re all over you. (Clinton Morrison, Sky Sports, October 2024) Photo: Pete Norton
4. Kevin Harper
Then, around Christmas 2002, the booing stopped. The fans started singing “Kevin Harper Football Genius”, most likely tongue in cheek, yet, all the same, a nod of recognition for what I brought to the team. That chant will never leave me until the day I am no longer on this earth, it was wonderful hearing that, especially having gone through the tough stuff. It’s emotional talking about it all these years later, then again, any time I speak about Pompey is emotional because it’s such a special place for me. I played 40 games and scored once in that promotion-winning season under Harry Redknapp. I believe I was an important cog in that wonderful team - hopefully the fans agreed in the end. (Kevin Harper, Played Up Pompey Four, 2024) Photo: National World
