What Michael Eisner will tell Portsmouth supporters next week as he addresses future club ownership

Pompey chairman Michael Eisner

And the Blues owner will reaffirm his determination to drive the club forward when he addresses supporters next week.

Chief executive Andy Cullen has played down the idea Eisner is speaking to fans in response to criticism from a section of followers over his stewardship of the club.

The former Disney chairman is scheduled to address the Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference next Wednesday, when a range of different subjects will be on the agenda.

Cullen feels maintaining a conduit to supporters is a motivating factor over Eisner speaking, along with making it clear he has no interest of selling club four years into his reign.

He said: ‘I don’t think Michael speaking is a result of anything that has happened recently, I just think he is very keen (to maintain lines of communication).

‘Most importantly, he wants to underline the commitment he still has to Portsmouth Football Club, if that wasn’t already demonstrated by the investment he and his family are putting into the redevelopment of Fratton Park, obviously purchasing the training ground and continuing to invest heavily into the playing budget as well.

‘It’s important people can hear that from Michael directly.

‘I think they can see that from his actions, but it’s an opportunity to ask some questions.

‘There will be a range of questions ranging from the development programme, the squad, ownership and Fratton Park.

‘We can talk about the ideas we have for Fratton Park going forward, the training ground and the football landscape we’re operating in now.’

The impact of the Covid pandemic means Eisner has not been to Fratton since February 2020, with travelling restrictions still hampering his ability to attend a game.

Despite that, Cullen outlined Eisner and Tornante are still firmly across what is unfolding as they speak with Danny Cowley and Pompey executives.

He added: ‘Michael’s disappointed he’s not been able to come for some time since the pandemic.

‘When the rules eased, it was still stringent in terms of international travel.

‘If you are running your business and have to come over to the UK, you have to quarantine before you come out and again when you go back.

‘It’s almost a month out of your life, so that makes it difficult.

‘In terms of working internally, Michael has been really active in working with the executive, Danny and myself.

‘We had a call last night on recruit and hold regular meetings,

‘Michael has been at the heritage and advisory board meetings on Zoom, so he’s had that regular contact with individuals.

‘But he was particularly keen, as were the Tony Goodall Fans’ Conference, over Michael addressing them.

‘He was really, really keen to do that, so we’ve found a date for next week, and it will an opportunity to discuss a range of questions on everything.’

