Ronan Curtis believes Pompey can still be pushing for promotion places despite of a seven game winless run photograph:Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Despite leading twice at the Valley, the Blues saw their advantages cancelled out by strikes from Sean Clare and Josh Davison.

The latter’s sucker punch equaliser in the 88th minute extended the Blues’ winless run in all competitions to seven matches, but Curtis believes all it will take is one win to reignite the Blues’ season.

Pompey have consistently competed at the top end of the League One table since their promotion in 2017, falling at the play-off hurdle in two of the past four seasons.

The signs of progression under Danny Cowley have been visible in the past two fixtures.

Respective 2-2 draws against Plymouth and the Addicks are credible results, but with the Blues desperate for victories, they may not appear as valuable as they could prove to be.

Curtis explained: ‘All we need is that one win. It begins with us all being together, you’ve seen it from us but unfortunately it didn’t quite come off.

‘I think once we get that first win, we’ll go on a longer run

‘Games are coming thick and fast, we’re on a schedule of Saturday then Tuesday and repeat.

‘This game is out of the way now, we’ve got to forget about it. It’s two points dropped but you can look at it as we’re away from home.