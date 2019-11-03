Have your say

Karl Robinson spoke of his pride as Oxford levelled late on to pick up a League One point at Pompey.

Matty Taylor’s header on 90 minutes ensured it finished 1-1 at Fratton Park.

The visiting U’s had trailed to Gareth Evans’ penalty after 58 minutes.

However, battling Oxford salvaged a point when Taylor was on hand to head home at the back post, meeting James Henry’s cross.

It was the only shot the visitors had on target as they stretched their unbeaten run to 12 matches in all competitions.

Robinson was ‘proud’ of his players for the way they kept going until the end as they grabbed a late leveller.

And the U’s boss was particularly impressed by how his depleted squad coped at Fratton Park.

Robinson told the Oxford Mail: ‘I don’t think I’ve celebrated a point like that.

‘We are all over the place at the moment with injuries, it’s unbelievable.

‘On Tuesday (against Sunderland) we had one of the most intense games we’ve had in a long time.

‘We dealt with that and then you come to probably the most intense ground in the Football League.

‘The players never gave in, I’m so proud of them.

‘Our second choice right-back was at left-back.

‘Our centre-back was playing at left-back.

‘Our striker playing off the wing, Jamo playing central midfield, so it was a crazy affair.

‘Tariqe (Fosu) looked tired and I’m really pleased we dug something out.’