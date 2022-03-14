Another showing of their credentials was in Saturday’s hard-fought draw at Ipswich, as they held the big-spending Tractor Boys to a goalless draw at Portman Road.

And despite the intensity of that performance and another gruelling away trip to Plymouth on Tuesday night, the Blues players opted reunite at the club’s training ground on Sunday instead of taking a deserved break.

Amid their current gruelling schedule, few would have bat an eyelid at them taking a well-earned rest.

For Cowley, though, it was further evidence of the progress made under his stewardship, as he approaches 12 months at the helm.

And he explained how his squad are in a better place for their crucial game at Plymouth as a result.

He said: ‘It was the players’ call, they made that decision on the way home and good on them.

Pompey's players asked manager Danny Cowley to train on their day off. Picture: Malcolm Bryce/ProSportsImages

‘I think it shows how far we’ve come as a group and how far the culture here has come.

‘I think the key influences in the group now are really professional. They want to set themselves up for success and are willing to go the extra yard.

‘Normally, when the key influences in the group are that way inclined, the others follow.

‘It was good they were in because it gave us a good chance just to get the right recovery into them.

‘We’ll be in a better place to train Monday and hopefully in a better place for Tuesday.’

Throughout Cowley’s time at Fratton Park, he’s overseen a seismic change in personnel.

Last summer, 14 new faces arrived on the south coast, while a further five joined in January.

In order for this to be possible, though, he had to sanction the departures of senior figures such as John Marquis, Craig MacGillivray, Ben Close, Jack Whatmough and Tom Naylor.

But the Fratton chief believes Blues fans are now seeing a culture change at the club.

He added: ‘I think there has definitely been a culture shift. It’s tangible and you can feel it. Hopefully, you can see it in terms of the players’ performances on the pitch.

‘It’s a big step for us and I was really pleased when they came to me and asked if they could do that.

‘Our senior leaders came to me and said “this is what we’re thinking, can we put provision on?”

‘Obviously then, some of our staff aren’t in on a Sunday so it just meant for us to be able to do that. Credit to the medical and sport science team for making it possible.’

