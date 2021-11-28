The Blues boss picked up his second caution in four games after celebrating substitute Michael Jacobs’ injury-time winner at Priestfield.

His actions – both for the decider and at the final whistle alongside those on the visitors’ bench – prompted an explosive rant from opposite number Steve Evans.

Yet Cowley remained unsure how his reaction led to the referee brandishing a yellow card in his direction.

Cowley told BBC Solent at the final whistle: ‘I don’t know (what I got booked for), I don’t know what it’s for!

‘I would like to ask. I think it’s for over-celebrating, which I think is possible but I didn’t do any flips or anything.

‘I was just cheering my team on.

‘There weren't no somersaults our backflips but, yeah, remarkable that I managed to get booked and nobody else did.’

Pompey boss Danny Cowley gives the travelling Fratton faithful at Gillingham the thumbs up Picture: Jason Brown.

Evans described the Pompey celebrations in Kent as ‘World Cup stuff’ and ‘a bit disrespectful’, before saying Christmas had come early for the Blues.

But members of the Fratton faithful have since hit back.

Posting a comment on our Facebook page, Michael Hogan wrote: ‘Worst ever case of sour grapes I have ever heard in my life’.

Steve Mckindland added: ‘That's a massive chip he has on his shoulder. Suck it up buttercup’.

Shaun Harris continued the theme by saying: ‘What a complete bad loser, we ground out a result, his side didn’t simple as that, suck it up buttercup that’s football!’

Meanwhile. Peter A A Bowdidge said: ‘Instead of time wasting, faking injuries, polishing the ball before throw ins etc. if they got on with the game they might, just might have done better’.

Cowley’s booking at Gillingham follows the caution he received from ref Tom Nield during the Blues’ 1-0 win at Wycombe earlier this month.