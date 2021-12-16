What Portsmouth boss' previous January transfer window dealings at Lincoln City and Huddersfield tells us to expect next month
With Pompey set to be active in the January transfer window, Danny Cowley may be looking to repeat a number of tricks from his past experiences.
The winter market opens in 17 days time and will be the former Lincoln boss’ fifth time in six years of navigating its rigours.
During his time at Sincil Bank, the 43-year-old oversaw three mid-season windows, while enduring one at Huddersfield Town.
And it was with the Imps where he oversaw a number of high-profile and highly successful transfers.
In 2017, Cowley raided the loan market with the view of securing promotion to the Football League.
This saw a number of young, promising players arrive on loan. A total of nine faces arrived on temporary deals from divisions higher than Lincoln at the time – including Premier League Aston Villa and Championship Reading and Brighton.
These acquisitions proved valuable for Cowley, as they were crowned National League champions at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.
Fast forward a year to 2018, loan transfers were once again on the agenda at Sincil Bank.
Four loans were prematurely cancelled to allow four, fresh, temporary arrivals from higher up the league pyramid.
This included Danny Rowe from Ipswich and James Wilson from Sheffield United, who helped the club to the EFL Trophy shortly after but couldn’t secure consecutive promotions.
However, Cowley’s final January transfer window as Lincoln chief in 2019 did contribute to their exit from League Two.
Danny Rowe returned from the Tractor Boys and Lee Angol (Shrewsbury) joined him on loan – whereas Matt Gilks and Cian Bolger were signed on free transfers.
The latter became an ever-present in red and white and made 46 appearances, until leaving for Northampton in the summer of 2020.
Prior to his dismissal at Huddersfield, Cowley was given only one transfer window in-charge of the Terriers.
But one move in particular sparked a blossoming relationship for the 43-year-old, that he’s already taken advantage of at Pompey.
Current Arsenal regular Emile Smith Rowe flourished under the Blues head coach during the second half of the 2019-20 season.
That prompted the Gunners in trusting him again with their latest starlet, Miguel Azeez in the summer.
The overall theme from Cowley’s previous winter windows is that the loan market seems a source of success.
And it’s anticipated he’s set to venture down the same road again on the south coast with two temporary arrivals and departures expected next month.
