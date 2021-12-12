What Portsmouth fans asked chairman Michael Eisner following congratulatory tweet to Danny Cowley & Co

The American took to Twitter on Saturday night to publicly congratulate Danny Cowley on his Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month award for November.

He also acknowledged the Blues’ 2-0 win against Morecambe – a victory that sees the Fratton Park outfit extend their unbeaten league run to nine games.

Meanwhile, he also touched on the feel-good factor that recent results have contributed towards, with Pompey now just one point off the play-off places approaching the halfway stage of the season.

They’re sentiments which will have went down well with Blues supporters.

But seeing their club owner directly reach out on the social media platform for the first time since August, many felt the need to replay.

And there was a recurring theme among the posts Eisner will have received – extra money to spend in the January transfer window!

Indeed, despite Pompey extending their budget in the summer to accommodate the signings of Mahlon Romeo and Miguel Azeez (on loan), many are hoping Cowley is given additional backing next month to build on the momentum he’s generated so that a serious promotion bid can be registered over the second half of the season.

So in a bid to aid Cowley’s wishes, some of the Fratton faithful cheekily responded to Eisner in the hope that he could further loosen the purse strings.

@Aaron25650310 wrote: ‘We always slip up end of season, need to invest in that team to push us up into championship football’.

@CapiTweets replied by saying: ‘Sign Mahlon permanently in January big man and I'll buy all my friends and family Topps cards for xmas #Pompey’.

‘Give the man a kitty!! He deserves it. Proven CB and a proven striker,’ was the response of @wdrpaint.

@PFCJosh_1898 commented: ‘January window will make or break our season please back Danny!

‘Give this man whatever he needs. If you do I have complete faith we will go up! PUP’.

@MammothEU said: ‘He’s done wonders with this squad hasn’t he!

‘Maybe give the man a little transfer kitty bonus for winning Manager of the Month’.

@SxPFC_ added: ‘Hi Michael give him the money he wants and he’ll get us up thanks a lot xxxx’.

Meanwhile, @sam_manton put it simply: ‘Back him in January’.

Of course, not everyone wants Pompey to splash the cash, with Eisner’s self-sustainability model having it’s backers.

@AJinNewport wrote back to say: ‘Keep running the club exactly as you have been. No more debt on players’.

And @hytheskeptik said: ‘This great run after being in free fall is a real tonic.

‘Loving the ground plans too. Happy Christmas and PuP’.

In case you missed his tweet, Eisner wrote: ‘Congratulations to Danny Cowley on his Manager of the Month award for November!

‘Great win by the club today.