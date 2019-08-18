Pompey’s on-loan Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie made quite an impression when he came on to replace Anton Walkes at right-back against Sunderland yesterday.

The 21-year-old has been absent from the Blues starting XI after he was sent off on his Pompey debut against Shrewsbury on the opening day of the season.

He’s fallen behind Ben Close in manager Kenny Jackett’s pecking order, following some impressive displays and goals from the academy product in recent matches.

However, after an eye-catching cameo appearance as a make-shift right-back against the Black Cats, has the opportunity arisen for McCrorie to re-establish himself as a Pompey starter in a new position.

It’s a subject that has been debated on Twitter since the Gers man replaced Walkes at the Stadium of Light on 73 minutes.

And while many Blues fans believe he should be played in a midfield role, a sizeable number are of the opinion that he’s a good fit at right-back.

Ross McCrorie Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie

Check out here, what fans have been saying...