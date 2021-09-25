John Marquis applauds the travelling Pompey fans at the final whistle. Picture: Jason Brown

The striker’s poor run of form in front of goal continued against the Addicks, who held the Blues to a 2-2 draw, with the former Doncaster Rovers ace guilty on a number of occasions of squandering golden opportunities to add to his solitary strike this season.

His biggest miss, however, came soon after Ronan Curtis’ sixth-minute opener.

After initially mis-controlling a pass to feet into the box, the front man proceeded to fire a scuffed left-footed shot past Craig MacGillivray’s upright from five yards out and with just the keeper to beat.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the ball had found the back of the net, it would no doubt have added to a growing sense of unease among the home support.

Instead, it let Charlton and boss Nigel Adkins off the hook.

Marquis did set up Marcus Harness for his goal on 72 minutes – only for it to be cancelled out by Addicks substitute Josh Davison. Earlier, Sean Clare’s 47th-minute strike

Yet with his missed chances contributing to another league game without a win, Marquis left the need to ask for forgiveness from his Pompey team-mates after the final whistle.

Speaking to BBC Solent, Cowley said his hard-working striker had no need to do so.

The Blues head coach also reiterated his belief in Marquis.

He said: ‘John did great for Marcus’ goal and I thought he defended from the front brilliantly for us.

‘You know, your hearts with him because of his work-rate for the team, he’s so selfless in the work he gives the team.

‘And, yeah, he’s missing chances and that the life of a number nine.

‘But John Marquis was born to score goals, John Marquis always scores goals, John Marquis will continue to score goals and we have a lot of belief in him to do that.

‘He’s in there disappointed and he apologised to the boys when he went into the changing rooms.

‘But you can’t apologise to the group when you’ve just worked that hard for the team.