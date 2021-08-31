The highly rated Arsenal youngster sealed a season-long loan switch to Fratton Park from Premier League outfit yesterday.

Azeez, 18, arrives at PO4 with a wealth of experience playing in the Gunners' under-23s set up and was made captain this season.

However, the Arsenal prospect has now opted to test himself in League One after joining the Blues for the season.

Midfielder Azeez felt now was the right time for him to take the step to get minutes in senior football as he continues his development away from the Emirates.

And the teenage star told the Fratton faithful they can expect both 'goals and assists' from him as he hopes to play a part in taking the Blues back into the Championship.

Speaking to the club, Azeez said: ‘I feel like it's an important part of my career getting men's experience in me. It's going to build me physically, tactically and mentally as well.

‘I feel like it's an important opportunity and it's going to stand me in good stead.

‘I'm a midfielder who likes to get goals, I like to create, I always put 100 per cent in the games I play and make sure I always give the best I can.

‘I'm a winner as well, I always want to win games whether it's training or games, I want to make sure that I win.

‘I hope that I can show the fans that I'm a good aspect to this team. I want to get goals and assists and just get us back to the Championship.’

Azeez, currently away on international duty with England under-20s, says he cannot wait to get started at Pompey.

The Arsenal starlet wants to repay head coach Danny Cowley's ‘trust’ in him by performing to his best throughout the season.

And Azeez sees this as the perfect switch for him to take the next step in his still very young career.

He added: ‘I'm really happy, really pleased to be here, looking forward to starting a new season.

‘There's been a lot of buzz around this move, I'm just happy to be here, grateful to the manager for giving me his trust.

‘I've been at Arsenal since the age of five and it's been good because I've had a lot of coaches over the years who have helped keep me grounded etc.