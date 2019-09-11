Have your say

Ronan Curtis celebrated the ‘unbelievable feeling’ after making his maiden Republic of Ireland start.

The Pompey winger featured for 84 minutes in Mick McCarthy's side’s 3-1 friendly win over Bulgaria in Dublin last night.

Featuring on the left flank, Curtis made a bright impression at the Aviva Stadium.

His 56th-minute shot could only be parried by visiting keeper Hristo Ivanov, leaving Alan Browne with an easy tap-in to break the deadlock.

Curtis earned his third cap for Eire but it was the first time he featured from the outset.

And the 23-year-old revealed it’ll be a memory that’ll stay with him forever.

He wrote on Twitter: ‘Unbelievable feeling getting my first start for my country memories for life.’

Curtis will now head back to Fratton Park and link up with his Pompey team-mates.

Kenny Jackett may opt to give the former Derry man a rest for the EFL Trophy clash against Norwich under-21s on Saturday.