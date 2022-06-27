The ex-Cardiff midfielder returned to his boyhood club to pen a two-year deal at Fratton Park.
Yet, that deal remains the only signing for the Blues to date.
Trio Kieron Freeman, Marcus Harness and Ronan Curtis have all been linked with moves away this summer but remain part of the group as Pompey up their preparations for the new season.
Pompey make the annual trip to Westleigh Park on Saturday for their first pre-season fixture but what would their strongest side look like if the season started tomorrow?
We’ve taken a look at the best starting XI Cowley could name if that was the case.
Here’s how we think they would line up.
1. GK: Alex Bass
The academy graduate remains the only senior goalkeeper at Fratton Park after Gavin Bazunu’s loan came to an end. The 23-year-old is set to face further competition for the number one jersey, though, with Josh Griffiths reportedly closing in on a move. However, Bass currently remains the first choice between the sticks.
Photo: Dennis Goodwin
2. RB: Kieron Freeman
Freeman’s Fratton Park return hasn’t hit the heights many thought could be achieved when he rejoined the Blues last summer. The right-back’s game time was restricted by strong performances by Marlon Romeo at right-wing back and an ankle injury, which has kept him on the sidelines since February. He’s caught the eye of Hull, Burton and Mansfield, who are all keen to sign the 30-year-old this summer.
Photo: Graham Hunt
3. CB: Sean Raggett
There is no competition for this man’s place in the squad after his impressive 2021-22 campaign. Raggett amassed 45 outings in League One last term and was awarded The News/Sports Mail player of the season award ahead of Bazunu. After signing a new two-year deal at PO4, the 29-year-old will continue to be an ever-present in the Blues’ backline next term.
Photo: Jason Brown
4. CB: Clark Robertson
The skipper flourished in Danny Cowley’s defence during the second half of the campaign after he overcame a quad injury which sidelined him until January. Robertson made 28 outings last term and will be looking to strengthen his partnership with Sean Raggett next season.
Photo: Jason Brown