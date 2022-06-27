2. RB: Kieron Freeman

Freeman’s Fratton Park return hasn’t hit the heights many thought could be achieved when he rejoined the Blues last summer. The right-back’s game time was restricted by strong performances by Marlon Romeo at right-wing back and an ankle injury, which has kept him on the sidelines since February. He’s caught the eye of Hull, Burton and Mansfield, who are all keen to sign the 30-year-old this summer.

Photo: Graham Hunt