What Portsmouth's surprise success needs to do to take game to next level

Reeco Hackett (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

And Danny Cowley has paid tribute to the rejuvenated manner in which Reeco Hackett returned to the Blues fray this season with a point to prove.

Hackett has made 10 starts amid 17 appearances this term, forcing his way into Cowley’s plans after his days at Fratton Park looked numbered.

Cowley now wants to see the 6t 3in attacker push on - and that means adding some bulk to his lean frame, to make the former Charlton man a more forceful threat for rivals.

He said: ‘Reeco is a player who shows what can happen when you give young players opportunities.

‘Maybe he wasn’t at the forefront of people’s minds coming into the season, but he’s making really good steps.

‘He’s really technically good and has a good game understanding.

‘He’s 6ft 3in, but we need to improve aspects of his game physically - which we’re working hard at.

‘He needs to improve his heading, but he’s very good from crosses and a really clean finisher.

‘Most importantly, he’s working really hard against the ball, which is something we’ve tried to add to his game.

‘We’re not want to add some physicality in aerial combat because we want to use those long limbs of his in both boxes.

‘We would like to add physical strength to his performance without losing his mobility. There’s always that balance.’

A stint at former club Bromley last term was followed with an unsuccessful loan at Southend for Hackett, as the Shrimpers were relegated to the National League.

Cowley doesn’t see that tough period as a detrimental to the 23-year-old’s development, however, and feels it has ignited a determination to succeed in his game.

He added: ‘I think the loan was a success, because it didn’t work out for him, it gave him a reality check and he came back this summer with a point to prove.

‘He’s earned it this season. It’s him and he deserves the credit for coming back, training every day and showing more resilience and grit.

‘He’s showed more fighting quality.

‘There’s no doubting his technical ability and he’s shown a really good tactical understanding of the game.

‘He’s a very good learner and that shows his capacity to improve.

‘The players who aren’t such good learners their potential is irrelevant really, because they will never realise it.’

