Marcus Harness’ eye-catching Pompey performances have given Mick McCarthy food for thought.

Republic of Ireland scouts have been impressed with the winger following his move to Fratton Park.

Harness joined from Burton for an undisclosed fee last month and has enjoyed a fine start to his Blues career.

He netted his maiden goal in the 2-1 defeat at Sunderland, as well as assisting Ronan Curtis in last week's 3-3 draw with Coventry.

McCarthy ran the rule over Harness during Jackett's side 3-0 victory against Birmingham in the Carabao Cup first round.

The Eire boss continues to monitor the former Port Vale loanee despite him not being selected in the provisional 40-man squad for games against Switzerland and Bulgaria next month.

Marcus Harness celebrates scoring against Sunderland. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie/ProSportsImage

Nevertheless, Harness has given McCarthy something to mull over.

He told the Irish FA’s website: ‘Robbie Keane was at Preston on Wednesday for their 3-1 win against Stoke and while Sean Maguire didn’t play because of a concussion, he should be fit for the Sheffield Wednesday game this weekend.

‘Terry Connor saw Callum O’Dowda play for 35 minutes in Bristol City’s win against Richard Keogh and Derby on Tuesday and Marcus Harness really impressed our scouts so that’s something to think about.’

Curtis has been selected in Ireland’s 40-man squad.

He’s been capped twice for the Boys in Green after making his senior breakthrough last year.