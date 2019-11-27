Rotherham boss Paul Warne reflected on an enthralling clash with Pompey and admitted: We deserved a point.

The Millers manager enjoyed every minute of the breathless game despite his side suffering a 3-2 loss at Fratton Park last night.

The League One showdown burst into life from the outset, with Ronan Curtis giving the Blues the lead after just 33 seconds.

Freddie Ladapo hit back on 15 minutes before the hosts’ advantage was restored by John Marquis before half-time.

That man Ladapo again levelled from the penalty spot but Ben Close’s volley in the 66th minute moved Pompey up to 10th and two points outside the play-off places.

Warne reckons the encounter between two promotion rivals could have finished 6-6 – and a draw would have been a fair reflection.

Ellis Harrison battles for the ball during Pompey's win over Rotherham. Picture: Joe Pepler

He told Rotherham’s official website: ‘I thought it was a really good game.

‘It was a really good game of football and I thought both teams were going for it. I think it could have been 6-6 really.

‘We spoke at the hotel about starting the game well but they cut inside and bent one into the top corner, which was an unbelievable goal. We should have really stopped it at source but I thought we were the stronger side first half.

‘We should have probably got one or two more goals at the end of the first half and we could have gone in comfortably in the lead.

‘Second half, they take the lead, Carlton does really well to win us a penalty and then I felt really comfortable at 2-2.

‘They then stick one right in the corner from the edge of the box where my goalkeeper can’t get it and make a double substitution being positive with 25 minutes to go and I honestly believed we were going to get something.

‘Billy (Clarke) then pulls his hamstring and we’re down to 10 men and then it is a monumental effort from our lads.

‘They gave me everything and I’ve just said to them there, I’m really proud to be their manager. If they stick together like they did there we’ll have a really enjoyable season.

‘They’re gutted because of the efforts they put in but sometimes you don’t get what you deserve and I thought we deserved at least a point.’