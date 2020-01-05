What's Portsmouth's FA Cup fourth-round number and who they could face

Have your say

Pompey booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 2-1 win against Fleetwood at Highbury Stadium.

Second-half goals from James Bolton and John Marquis handed the Blues victory over Joey Barton’s side, who scored a late consolation through Conor McAleny.

It’s the second year in a row that Pompey have reached the fourth round under manager Kenny Jackett, with the Blues exiting the competition following a fourth-round replay against QPR last season.

Here’s all you need to know about the 2019-20 fourth-round draw.

When will the draw take place and how can we follow it?

The draw will take place from 7.35pm on Monday, January 6, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

John Marquis celebrates his third-round winner against Fleetwood. Picture: Paul Thompson

Conducted by David O’Leary and Alex Scott, it will be broadcast live from the Emirates Stadium ahead of the Arsenal v Leeds United third-round tie.

The draw will also be a main feature of ‘The Emirates FA Cup Show’, hosted by Spencer Owen and Jules Breach.

The new live magazine show that will take place around each draw will look back at the best moments from the latest round with special guests, as well as a live stream and reaction to the official draw.

The first show will be live on the @EmiratesFACup Twitter channel from 7.11pm on Monday.

What ball number do we need to look out for?

Pompey will be ball number 27 in the draw.

Other interesting ball numbers to look out for.

Manchester City (18), Liverpool (22), Chelsea (4), Arsenal or Leeds (28), Manchester United or Wolves (5), Southampton (11), Leicester (1).

What’s the prize-money for winning a third-round tie?

With the coffers boosted by £135,000 for overcoming Fleetwood in round three, teams who progress to the fifth round of the competition will receive £180,000 – a figure that could be added to depending on TV coverage.

When will the fourth-round tie be played?

All fourth-round matches are scheduled to take place between January 24-27.

Pompey were due to host MK Dons in League One that weekend – but that game will now be rescheduled.

All fourth-round ball numbers.

1 Leicester City

2 Queens Park Rangers

3 Fulham

4 Chelsea

5 Wolves or Manchester United

6 West Bromwich Albion

7 Rochdale or Newcastle United

8 Cardiff City or Carlisle United

9 Oxford United

10 Sheffield United

11 Southampton

12 Liverpool

13 Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town

14 AFC Bournemouth

15 Sheffield Wednesday

16 Bristol Rovers or Coventry City

17 Barnsley

18 Manchester City

19 Middlesbrough or Spurs

20 Reading or Blackpool

21 Watford or Tranmere Rovers*

22 Norwich City

23 Millwall

24 Derby County

25 Hull City

26 Brentford

27 Pompey

28 Arsenal or Leeds United

29 Gillingham or West Ham United

30 Northampton Town

31 Burnley

32 Birmingham City