What the Fratton faithful want to see from Portsmouth in the transfer window

That was the top choice among participants in our end-of-season ‘Big Pompey Survey’ when they were asked: How would you like the Blues to recruit this summer?

Head coach John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes are expected to bring in 9-10 new arrivals when the window opens on June 14.

There is a desire within the corridors of power at Fratton Park to bring in young, emerging talent between now and the start of the season.

Yet, the Blues have always insisted that age won’t be a barrier as they look to get the balance right during another important period of recruitment for the club.

An eye-catching 64.4% of participants were in favour of that youthful approach – but only if they were first-team ready. Meanwhile, a further 19.9% believed it was the correct method when it came to maximising the finances available. 15.7% were against the strategy as a whole as the Blues look for the best route out of League One.

Interestingly, while being in favour of lowering the squad’s average age, Pompey fans would prefer that quality this summer to come from within League One and the EFL.

Indeed, they’d rather see Pompey’s recruitment strategy focus on that particular market (74.7%) rather than seeking solutions from within Premier League 2 (4.2%).

John Mousinho has a busy summer of recruitment ahead of him.

They believe that search ticks more boxes and serves more of a purpose than relying on released top-flight youngsters producing the goods that will be required at Fratton Park next term.

More specifically, 44.8% believe the answers lie within League One, while 29.95% said the right young, hungry players can be found throughout the EFL.