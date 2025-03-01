What the Portsmouth fans had to say following defeat at Luton - and with Leeds United next up at Fratton Park
Here’s what was said on X after the 1-0 defeat as the gap between the 17th-placed Fratton Park outfit and the relegation zone was narrowed to eight points with 11 games of the season remaining.
@jtothet270: It's clear with our defence woes we struggle a lot, genuinely think we're cursed with this injuries. Result isn't the end of the world, I thought we could have easily got a draw but we move. On another note, though, officiating in this league week in, week out is diabolical, for both teams.
@Pompey_France: Losing to a side that hadn’t won a game of football since December 20th, typical Pompey.
@ChedderGeorgey: Horrendous performance, offered nothing in front of goal, defence a shambles! I'm glad we're making this really hard work, would be boring just to stay up.
@slaavzz: Oh well, a lot of injuries and a bad performance. Knowing us we lose to these lot then beat Leeds.
@HancockAnalysis: Might go down as the least rewatched football match of all time, terrible all round, I’m struggling to take many positives at all. Not the end of the world though, but we cannot afford to be that poor again.
@PO4PompeyStats: Reality is that Pompey display wasn’t too different to Oxford away, scrappy & a fight but this week Ogilvie misses the guilt edge chance. Frustrating to lose, we were in the game but lacked sharpness in final 3rd. 1 positive was Poole seeing through 90 mins & looking solid.
@HazzaTWood96: I believe we can get something against Leeds next Sunday but it must be a lot better than what we've seen today.
@NotMiltos: He's a legend of this football club and that will never change, but I can't bare the idea of seeing Marlon Pack play at CB for the remainder of the season. That said, our luck with injuries this season has been beyond ludicrous.
@Shovell96: Weren’t great when we had no CBs, got good when we had two good CBs and not great when we lost them again. It’s no surprise and probably will be the theme for the rest of the season.
@jordy_drapes: Never want to see us play in that kit again.
@LJ_PFC12: Embarrassing performance and bad result but not the end of the world. Still 8 points clear, onto Leeds.
@Samhayward215: Lucky our recent form has allowed us a slip up like this. Frustrating as Luton didn’t look like they offered much.
