The Pompey players warm up ahead of today's game at Rotherham. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Boss Danny Cowley has made one change to the side that beat Sunderland so comfortably last time out – with Connor Ogilvie coming back into the team as Ronan Curtis sits out a one-match ban.

That has gone down well with some – but for others there’s unanswered questions.

What formation the Blues will play being one, while some fans touch on Miguel Azeez being overlooked, the latest Michael Jacobs snub, and Gassan Ahadme’s recall to the bench.

So plenty of debate ahead of the game with Rotherham.

Here’s what fans have been saying...

@gemmaraggett: So glad connor is back at last now just need Clark Robertson back. Hope its not too much longer.

@Jamesr02_: Like the look of that tbf.

@AzeezThings: Justice for Azeez.

@pfcdave1898: Gassan on bench at least.

@8WeekBloodSugar: Who’s playing in Ronan’s position? Can’t see a natural fit in there.

@Hennerstenners1: Nice to see Ahadme back in the squad.

@bericszn: 4 Full backs on the pitch lol

@PompeyFan202188: Azeez on the bench?! Behave!

@PompeyHazza9: What formation?

@LukeRodhouse: Injury to our defence and then we’re screwed.