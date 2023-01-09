What was said in Portsmouth dressing room after brave Tottenham Hotspur loss which can change season
Colby Bishop has lifted the lid on the post-match dressing room talks which could prove key to Pompey’s season after the brave Spurs defeat.
And the Blues striker has highlighted the performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as a line in the sand for his team’s season after the narrow 1-0 reverse.
Interim head coach Simon Bassey’s side delivered a display of endeavour and guts against the Premier League heavy hitters.
The graft went down well with the 8,880 travelling army who went up the A3 and backed their tem incessantly in north London.
Bishop told how the debrief after the game focussed on the levels of commitment produced from Pompey.
That will now be the yardstick they are measured against moving forward this term.
Bishop said: ‘We spoke about it afterwards - that’s what we have to do every game.
‘That performance and the reaction is going to give us that little bit of a boost to go on now.
‘It’s been sad with the gaffer going, but the page has turned now.
‘We have to concentrate on what’s ahead.
‘This was a game we were able to look forward to and all the lads have been excited about.
‘Now we have two big games at Bolton to get stuck into.’
It’s been a tumultuous week for Pompey with the sacking of Danny Cowley after 22 months, following a run of one league win in 14 games.
Bishop feels there’s a need for everyone around the first-team setup to take collective responsibility for those failings.
But the 26-year-old also underlined it’s now time to look ahead to the challenges on the horizon.
Bishop said: ‘What happened wasn’t just one person’s fault.
‘It’s a team effort and it was unfortunate that had to happen.
‘Now though it’s a new page in the book and we have to move forward.
‘We know we can turn the corner, I just hope the fans stay with us.
‘Your luck can change. At the start of the season everything seemed to be going in.
‘I think it will change, though, we just have to keep believing.’