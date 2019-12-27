Gareth Ainsworth admitted Pompey’s clinical finishing proved the difference in their defeat of Wycombe.

But the Chairboys boss felt Ben Close's goal which broke the deadlock should have been ruled out for offside.

The Blues continued their march towards the play-offs with a 2-0 victory over the League One leaders at Fratton Park on Boxing Day.

After a close first period, Kenny Jackett’s men opened the scoring through Close’s composed 66th-minute finish.

Ronan Curtis then doubled the hosts’ lead seven minutes later to deliver more Fratton festive cheer.

Despite Wycombe falling to successive loses, Ainsworth is still proud of his troops as they remain six points clear at the summit of the table.

He told his club’s website: ‘It’s Portsmouth away, it’s a fantastic football club and they’re a good side on a run.

‘We almost gave them a run for their money but we weren’t as clinical as they were. We hit the post at the end, had a free header and a pot shot but nothing really clinical like Portsmouth.

‘I’m disappointed with the first goal. I think there was an offside that has gone against us and maybe on another day we get that.

‘The second goal isn’t us in the way we defended that. Hopefully we can get some of these injuries back because with four out in a 23-man squad, you’re looking at small numbers.

‘But I’m still really proud with where we are in the league and are at home on Sunday.’

Wycombe’s league position has undoubtedly caused shock waves across the division.

They’ll have a battle to remain there during the second half of the season, though, as play-off chasing Coventry visit Adams Park on Sunday.

And Ainsworth insisted his men won’t surrender top spot without a scrap.

He added: ‘I’m expecting a reaction. Whoever plays, because we’ve got one or two out, hopefully will be back for that game.

‘We are very happy with the first half of the season and looking forward to seeing what we can do in the second half of the season.

‘We’ll keep pushing, keep probing and keep working our socks off and hopefully we can finish with a very creditable league position.

‘Who knows? Something special would be great but an improvement on last year is always the aim.

‘I know everyone wants that little bit more – we’ll give it a go.’