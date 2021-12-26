Jack Whatmough was one of 13 summer departures from Pompey. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

A number of key figures were nearing their contract’s end last season, which forced the Blues chief to make big decisions over their futures.

And in the midst of the 43-year-old’s Fratton Park rebuild, 13 players departed – while 15 arrived.

But how have those who left the south coast fared since?

The 28-year-old has been an ever-present for the Addicks this term, and has continued his strong form that saw him crowned Pompey player of the season in 2020-21. MacGillivray has kept eight clean sheets this season while being a key reason for Charlton's resurgence under Johnnie Jackson. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Had a stint in the second tier of US football with Las Vegas Lights, Turnbull has since found himself without a club. The 23-year-old American played only once for Pompey and conceded four goals in a 5-1 humiliation at the hands of Peterborough - where he was substituted after an hour. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The veteran defender endured a nightmare spell at Pompey and wasn't offered an extension to his short-term deal at the end of last season as a result. Since then, he's signed for League Two Colchester and has made 17 league appearances this term. Daniels has also registered three assists this season as Wayne Brown's side sit 20th in the table. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old has flourished for the Latics following his move up north. Whatmough has featured in all of Leam Richardson's side's league matches this year, while scoring one goal and registering an assist. The central defender has been a key member of a defence that has recorded eight clean sheets in the league this term. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

The right-back has suffered a miserable time at Plymouth this season after suffering a serious ankle injury at the beginning of the season. Bolton is awaiting his Pilgrims debut as a result. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The right-back was allowed to join Fleetwood on loan in the summer to gain valuable game time. Since then, he's been one of the Cod Army's highest performers in a side struggling near the foot of the League One table. Johnson has scored three goals this term. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

After signing a bumper new deal at Fratton Park in the summer, Mnoga was shipped out to National League Bromley to gain experience in senior football. However, the versatile defender has suffered a nightmare time in the non-league game which has resulted in a premature return to the south coast. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The 30-year-old has been a key member of Leam Richardson's Latics this season by playing every league game bar three. Naylor has been reliable in front of a defensive line and has registered one assist this term. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

After spending the second half of last season on loan at Northampton, Morris joined Burton in the summer. However, he's found game time limited this term and has played only seven league matches under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Jay Mingi has experienced a different fortune in the National League to team-mate Mnoga by flourishing for Maidenhead. After receiving a red card on his debut, he has featured consistently in non-league, while scoring once, before suffering a hamstring injury. Picture: Portsmouth FC

Ben Close's move to Doncaster hasn't quite paid off with the club sitting second bottom in the League One table. The midfielder played the club's opening 15 league matches but has since played one of the following nine. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

Cannon has played a bit-part role for Hull City in the Championship this season. However, he did score in their opening day victory over Preston. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Since his move to the Kassam Stadium, Williams has had to bide his time for appearances. The 28-year-old has completed only two 90 minutes in the league this term, but did score on his last outing in a 3-2 defeat to Wigan. (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)