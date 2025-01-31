Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho isn’t yet ready to consider Conor Shaughnessy for a Pompey start.

But the big fans’ favourite will be considered for 45 minutes of action against Burnley this weekend, building up to potential selection from the outset against Sheffield United next week.

Mousinho stressed the importance of managing Shaughnessy’s comeback, after previous aborted returns from the ongoing calf issues he’s faced.

But the Pompey boss is confident of now seeing the former Leeds man returning to the levels he soared to in a memorable maiden campaign at Fratton Park.

Mousinho said: ‘I’m not sure he’s ready to start, but he’s ready to come on like he did against Millwall.

‘To be honest, that could be 45 minutes from the start because I think the next step for him is 30-45 minutes. So in theory it could be from the start, but there’s no massive rush with Connor and we have to get it right, because of the injury.

‘It might not be this weekend, but after this weekend with another week’s training going into Sheffield United I think he’d be ready to start at that point.

Pompey's Conor Shaughnessy Pic:Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘The last time Shaughs was on the pitch at Fratton was the Luton game and before that Wigan and Barnsley at the back end of April.

‘So there’s fond memories of what Shaughs has done for the football club and high expectations for what he can achieve this year. He now has half a season to go out and do it.’

Shaughnessy had three full weeks of training to build his fitness, and put the central defender in a position where he was ready to return to first-team action at the required level.

Fitness

Mousinho explained that wasn’t just necessary to get the Republic of Ireland man to the level needed for Championship football, but also guard against an injury recurrence.

He added: ‘We’ve sort of had to do that (build his fitness) because he’s been out that long. He’s been out for the best part of six months, so whenever that happens we have to make sure he’s right.

‘He has to first off have that training base to be able to come in and not reinjure himself. That’s the priority with Shaughs and off the back of that make sure he fits into the team and gets better and better.’