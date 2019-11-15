Have your say

The draw for the second round of the EFL Trophy will take place on Saturday at 2pm.

And Pompey are guaranteed a home draw when Sky Sports’ Julian Warren will be accompanied by Clinton Morrison and Sue Smith for the draw live on Soccer Saturday.

The Blues, who lifted the trophy at Wembley back in March following a penalty shootout win against Sunderland, will have the advantage of a Fratton Park tie after topping Southern Group B.

Kenny Jackett’s side claimed top spot by beating Crawley (1-0), Norwich under-21s (3-1) and Oxford on penalties, after the game at the Kassam Stadium finished 2-2 after 90 minutes.

They’ll now face either Chelsea under-21s, Newport, Northampton or Stevenage, who were all runners-up in their respective groups.

The Fratton Park fixture will take place the week commencing December 2.

Jamal Lowe with the EFL Trophy last season following a penalty shootout victory against Sunderland Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey are in southern draw A, with Exeter, Bristol Rovers, MK Dons, Peterborough, Ipswich, Oxford United, Leyton Orient and Coventry the teams in southern draw B.

The two northern draws still contain the likes of the under-21 sides from Manchester City, Manchester United, Leicester, Wolves and Everton.

Accrington, Salford, Port Vale, Mansfield, Bolton, Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool, Scunthorpe, Fleetwood, Tranmere and Shrewsbury make up the northern section.

The draws for rounds two and three will be regionalised.