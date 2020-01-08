Have your say

Pompey will tomorrow learn their Leasing.com Trophy opposition as they seek a Wembley return.

Kenny Jackett’s side beat Sunderland last March to triumph in the competition formerly branded the Checkatrade Trophy.

Now, following victory over Walsall on Tuesday night, they are at the quarter-final stage, with the draw taking place live on TalkSPORT on Thursday (January 9).

To be held on the Jim White Show from 12:15pm, White will be joined by Natalie Sawyer and former West Brom striker Don Goodman for the draw.

There are six clubs already present in the quarter-finals – Exeter, Newport County, Accrington, Salford, Leicester under-21s and, of course, Pompey.

The remaining fixtures involve Scunthorpe against Manchester City under-21s and Bristol Rovers versus Stevenage, both of which will be played this evening.

The quarter-final stage signifies the end of the split into Northern and Southern sections.

The final will take place at Wembley on Sunday, April 5.