Pompey and Sunderland will add another chapter to their rivalry when they go head-to-head yet again in the play-offs.

Having met three times already this term, the two teams are now in direct competition for a place in the League One play-off final at Wembley and the chance to claim the one remaining place in next season’s Championship.

It’s Kenny Jackett’s men who currently have the upper hand over the Black Cats.

They delivered a 3-1 victory at Fratton Park in December – before triumphing on penalties in the Checkatrade Trophy final at the home of football in March.

That was then followed by 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light last month – a result that effectively ended Sunderland’s chances of automatic promotion.

In total, Pompey and Jack Ross’ men will eventually meet five teams during the course of the season.

Former Pompey player Bobby Kellard Picture: Lemmon/Daily Express/Getty Images

And it’s been 45 years since that last occurred in Blues history.

You have to go back to the 1973-74 season when the Fratton Park outfit played the same side five times in a single campaign – with Leyton Orient the opponents.

The first three matches were in the FA Cup fourth round.

On January 27, 1974, Pompey were held to a goalless stalemate by Orient on the south coast.

Pompey will face Sunderland five times this season. Picture: Joe Pepler

The replay at Brisbane Road ended in a 1-1 draw two days later, with Mick Mellows on target for the visitors.

The second replay took place at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park on Tuesday, February 5, with goals from Bobby Kellard and Ron Davies earning Pompey a 2-0 victory.

John Mortimore’s men would then face Orient twice in the space of four days in Division Two.

On Friday, April 12, they played out a 0-0 draw at Fratton Park, before falling to a 2-1 loss in the reverse fixture the following Monday.

Andy Stewart was on target for the visitors.

Pompey also faced Hull City on five occasions during the 1966-67 campaign.

The Tigers won both Division Two encounters – 1-0 at PO4 and 2-0 at The Boulevard.

In the FA Cup third round on January 28, 1967, Albie McCann’s effort took the tie to a south-coast replay.

Strikes from Dennis Edwards and Roy Pack four days later earned the hosts a 2-2 draw.

The Blues finally defeated Hull that season in the second replay, with McCann’s double and Edwards’ goal clinching George Smith’s men a 3-1 success on February 6.

In more recent times, Pompey played Plymouth Argyle four times in the 2016-17 campaign – twice in League Two, before meeting in the play-off semi-finals.

Paul Cook’s men infamously suffered late, late heartbreak at Home Park.

Meanwhile. in the 2000-01 season, the Blues also faced Blackburn four times – twice in Division One and over two legs in the League Cup second round.