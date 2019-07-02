Have your say

Ryan Williams is back at Pompey after departing seven-and-a-half years ago.

The winger penned a two-year deal last week after turning down a new contract at Rotherham.

Alex Grant applauds the travelling fans after Pompey's 3-0 League Cup loss to Plymouth in August 2012. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Williams was a highly-regarded asset as a youngster at Fratton Park, arriving from Australian outfit ECU Joondalup.

Following six substitute appearances, he completed a move to Premier League Fulham in January 2012.

But after spells with the likes of Barnsley, Gillingham and Rotherham, the wide man returns to the south coast.

When Williams first moved to PO4, he was joined by two of his Joondalup team-mates – Alex Grant and Andy Higgins.

Andy Higgins in friendly action at Salisbury. Picture: Sarah Standing (122654-5650)

The trio shared digs opposite Pompey’s current Roko training base, with Williams revealing most of their time was spent at Gunwharf Quays.

Yet this time Williams won’t have either of his compatriots to join him when he fancies a shop or a bite to eat.

But after leaving the Blues, where have Grant and Higgins’ respective careers taken them?

Born in Manchester, Grant moved to Perth as a youngster.

The left-back, who could also play in central defence, made one senior appearance for the Blues.

That arrived in the infamous 3-0 League Cup first-round defeat to Plymouth in August 2012 after all the club’s senior players were released to avoid liquidation.

Grant had loan spells at Eastleigh and the Hawks that season before departing Fratton Park in May 2013.

He’d complete a move to Stoke City, although Pompey did not receive any compensation.

Yet Grant failed to make a single appearance for the Potters.

He had a spell at Macclesfield in the Conference before returning Down Under in 2015.

Grant joined A-League outfit Perth Glory and still remains at the club.

The 25-year-old featured 11 times last season as Perth captured the National Premiership title but lost the grand final to Sydney.

Off the field, Grant is the manager of his brother’s Sunday League side.

Higgins, meanwhile, was Pompey’s other capture from ECU Joondalup.

He too featured in the loss to Plymouth and represented his only first-team appearance donning the star & crescent.

In November 2012, Higgins, who could play in both left-back and left-wing roles, made the decision to have his Blues contract terminated during his first year as a professional.

That took him back to Australia to join Perth Glory – yet first-team opportunities were also tough for Higgins at HBF Park.

He departed without a senior appearance under his belt.

Higgins had a brief spell at Heathridge before rejoining ECU Joondalup in 2014.

That’s still where the 25-year-old is today, with the Jacks finishing sixth in the National Premier Leagues Western Australia last term.