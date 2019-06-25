Where are the two triallists who reported for Kenny Jackett's first Portsmouth pre-season training session?

Have your say

Pompey will be joined by three fresh faces when they report back for pre-season duty on Thursday.

Summer signings James Bolton, Paul Downing and Ellis Harrison will link up with their new team-mates as the Blues again plot their way to the Championship.

Harry Isted joined Pompey for Kenny Jackett's first training session as boss. Picture: Sarah Standing

Meanwhile, Bradley Lethbridge, Joe Hancott and Leon Maloney are set to be present with Kenny Jackett’s squad after graduating through the academy.

Yet there might still be unexpected faces who will also train with Pompey.

The boss could invite triallists to Roko with the opportunity for them to win a Blues contract.

None were present last year.

But after Jackett took over from Paul Cook in June 2017, he ran the rule over two free agents during the first few days of pre-season.

Lawrie Wilson was the most high profile of the pair.

The right-back boasted more than 100 Championship appearances following spells at Charlton, Bolton and Rotherham.

And during the 2016-17 campaign, Wilson made 26 appearances for the Trotters as they clinched automatic promotion from League One at the first attempt.

He was a regular starter before a hamstring injury that February curtailed his campaign.

But Wilson wasn’t offered a new deal at Bolton after they made a return to the second tier, taking him to Pompey in pursuit of a deal.

Yet Wilson’s time on the south coast lasted all of two days.

After a 3-0 friendly victory at Salisbury, Jackett confirmed the Blues had ended their interest.

Wilson subsequently moved to League Two Port Vale but struggled for game-time.

In January 2018, he dropped into the National League to join Ebbsfleet.

The 31-year-old made 43 appearances at Stonebridge Road, while he had a month-long loan at Maidstone last term.

Goalkeeper Harry Isted was the other unattached player to join the Blues for Jackett’s first session.

Following the departures of David Forde and Liam O’Brien from the League Two title-winning squad, Alex Bass represented the only stopper on Pompey’s books.

Isted, from Chicester, trained with Jackett’s men for several days before subsequently undergoing a successful trial at Luton.

The 22-year-old’s yet to make his Football League debut but did feature twice in the Checkatrade Trophy for the League One champions last season.