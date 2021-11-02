The League Two finale saw Paul Cook’s side clinch the title at Fratton Park after pipping Plymouth and Doncaster Rovers to the post.
A seven goal thriller was played out at PO4 as Pompey ran out 6-1 winners over the Robins.
Goals from Kyle Bennett, Kal Naismith (2), Jamal Lowe, Gareth Evans and aDaniel O'Shaughnessy OG saw the Blues’ four season spell in England's lowest professional tier come to an end.
We take a look at the starting 11 from that day and where they’re now.
Enda Stevens won the League Two title in his final Pompey appearance in May 2017. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South
2. David Forde: 47 appearances
A brick wall in goal who was feared by many, Forde played in every League Two game that season keeping 19 clean sheets in the process. After his departure in 2017, Forde went on to play at Cambridge for 2 seasons before retiring in 2019. The 41-year-old is now a coach for the Republic of Ireland.
3. Gareth Evans: 218 appearances
A fans favourite for ‘that’ chant at the trophy celebrations, Gareth Evans has made the most 21st century appearances for Pompey, but after five years at the club, the midfielder left in 2020 to return to his first club Bradford. The 33-year-old is into his second season at Valley Parade but has failed to hit the heights from his blues days scoring just two goals in 39 appearances. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)
4. Christian Burgess: 210 appearances
Although his Pompey career didn’t get off to the greatest of starts, Burgess soon became a fans favourite and was awarded Player of the Season in his final year at the club. The 30-year-old moved to Belgium second tier side Royale Union Saint Gilloise where they won promotion last season and the team now finds themselves top of the Belgium Pro League ahead of the likes of Anderlecht and Club Brugge. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)
