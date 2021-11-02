3. Gareth Evans: 218 appearances

A fans favourite for ‘that’ chant at the trophy celebrations, Gareth Evans has made the most 21st century appearances for Pompey, but after five years at the club, the midfielder left in 2020 to return to his first club Bradford. The 33-year-old is into his second season at Valley Parade but has failed to hit the heights from his blues days scoring just two goals in 39 appearances. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Photo: Harry Murphy