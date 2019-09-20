Where are they now? Portsmouth team who played against Southampton in last south coast derby in 2012

The third round clash will be the first south coast derby since April 2012, when the Blues rescued a draw with a famous last minute strike. But where are the team from that game now?

1. Jamie Ashdown Keeper during the match was booked in 97th minute. He is retired now, his final club was a five game spell at Oxford in 2015.

2. Joel Ward The south coast derby was one of his last games for Pompey, he signed for Crystal Palace in May 2012 and remains with the Premier League side.

3. Ricardo Rocha Booked in the 27th minute, he retired after leaving Pompey in July 2013 after failing to agree a new contract with the club.

4. Jason Pearce The captain during the game, he left Pompey for Leeds in May 2012. He has since moved to Wigan and then Charlton where he still plays.

