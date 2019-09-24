David Norris scores a famous equaliser in 2012.

Where are they now? The last Portsmouth XI who played against Southampton in 2012

Pompey and arch-rivals Southampton will meet for the first time in seven years tonight in the Carabao Cup. 

The third round clash will be the first south coast derby since April 2012, when the Blues rescued a draw with a famous last minute strike. But where are the team from that game now? 

Keeper during the match was booked in 97th minute. He is retired now, his final club was a five game spell at Oxford in 2015.

1. Jamie Ashdown

Keeper during the match was booked in 97th minute. He is retired now, his final club was a five game spell at Oxford in 2015.
Barry Zee
Freelance
Buy a Photo
The south coast derby was one of his last games for Pompey, he signed for Crystal Palace in May 2012 and remains with the Premier League side.

2. Joel Ward

The south coast derby was one of his last games for Pompey, he signed for Crystal Palace in May 2012 and remains with the Premier League side.
Steve Reid
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
Booked in the 27th minute, he retired after leaving Pompey in July 2013 after failing to agree a new contract with the club.

3. Ricardo Rocha

Booked in the 27th minute, he retired after leaving Pompey in July 2013 after failing to agree a new contract with the club.
Joe Pepler/ Colorsport
Freelance
Buy a Photo
The captain during the game, he left Pompey for Leeds in May 2012. He has since moved to Wigan and then Charlton where he still plays.

4. Jason Pearce

The captain during the game, he left Pompey for Leeds in May 2012. He has since moved to Wigan and then Charlton where he still plays.
Barry Zee
Freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3