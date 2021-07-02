The keeper follows Liam Vincent (Bromley), Clark Robertson (Rotherham), Shaun Williams (Millwall) and Ryan Tunnicliffe (Luton) through the Fratton Park arrival door.

However, Danny Cowley s summer business isn't done. Far from it.

With just 17 players under contract, there's still much more work to complete when it comes to the Blues boss’ recruitment.

But where does Cowley need to turn his attention to next? Which area of his squad may the head coach feel he needs bolstering more than others?

We've taken a look at the positions that could be filled next.

Striker

Danny Cowley during Pompey pre-season training. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Cowley's spoken about first and foremost getting the spine of his team correct.

Already, he's found the remedy for three of the four vertebrae, bringing in a goalkeeper, centre-back and two centre-midfielders.

Now a new marksman needs to be unearthed, having previously been a priority.

Gavin Bazunu: Pic: Portsmouth FC

As a result, it put the brakes on Ellis Harrison's exit to Oxford.

Cowley will still want another striker to arrive – regardless of Harrison now sticks around.

After all, Pompey have failed to go up with Harrison and John Marquis as options in the past two seasons.

We know that Cowley would preferably like a target man who can help Marquis recapture his best form he displayed at Doncaster before his £1m move in July 2019.

Joe Pigott's someone on the Blues' wish list, having plundered 22 goals for AFC Wimbledon last season. However, the Blues are braced to miss out on the in-demand ex-Charlton man.

Centre-midfielder

Cowley's already paid attention to detail to his engine room by swooping for two established Championship performers.

Williams and Tunnicliffe have plenty of second-tier experience and have the advantage of already previously playing alongside each other at Millwall.

Yet after the departures of Tom Naylor, Andy Cannon, Ben Close and Bryn Morris, the Blues are still short in the middle of the park.

As things stand, we can expect a couple more centre-midfielders to arrive.

Joe Morrell's someone firmly on Cowley's radar, having played just 11 times for Luton last season. However, after featuring in all four of Wales' games at Euro 2020, he's now on his summer break and will report back for Hatters duty before his future's decided.

Accrington's Matt Butcher is another player we know Cowley's enquired about, while Coventry's Jamie Allen has been linked.

And the Fratton faithful can't help but start to build their hopes up about Ben Thompson potentially coming back.

Cowley tantalised when he spoke of being an admirer of the Millwall man. His name likely won't go away all summer.

Left-back

Pompey do have two options on the left-hand side of defence, but it is expected that Vincent, 18, will head out on loan for regular senior football.

That will leave Lee Brown as the sole left-back and another contender is required.

The ex-Bristol Rovers man was one of the Blues' most consistent performers last season but struggled with hamstring injuries.

Brown's expected to again play a prominent role but even he'd admit that he needs a rival for his spot.

Cowley will likely want a younger protagonist than Brown, who turns 31 next month.

Pompey have utilised the loan market in recent seasons when it comes to the position.

Birmingham's Steve Seddon established himself as a fans' favourite while Cam Pring grew during the first half of last term before his recall to Bristol City in January.

Right-back

It's a similar situation to the opposite side of the flank in many ways.

Callum Johnson served as undisputed first choice last season, making 47 appearances last season.

But with Haji Mnoga also likely to head out temporarily for regular action, back-up will be required.

James Bolton was granted a permanent exit to Plymouth, having struggled for opportunities in the past 12 months.

Every manager targets having two players for each position and it's unlikely that he'll want to be left short on the right-hand side of defence.