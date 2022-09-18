Where ‘data experts’ predict Portsmouth, Derby, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Peterborough and Co will finish in League One at the end of the season
Pompey continued their unbeaten start to the season with a thrilling 2-2 draw against Plymouth on Saturday.
The 19,009 supporters packed inside Fratton Park for the early top of the table encounter were treated to a thrilling tie with Reeco Hackett scoring a 94th minute leveller to share the points.
While the Blues looked like they were staring their first league defeat of the campaign in the face, that late equaliser extended their run of nine straight League One matches without tasting defeat.
This has seen Danny Cowley’s men impress alongside Ipswich in the opening stages of the new season, with Pompey sitting second ahead of their international break next week.
Most Popular
-
1
Should have got second-half penalty... Important interceptions... Ran show in the first half - Neil Allen's match ratings for Portsmouth's 2-2 draw with Plymouth
-
2
Ex-Reading and Sheffield Wednesday defender's confession over actions which saw Plymouth man dismissed - and sparked Portsmouth's last-gasp draw
-
3
Sneaky Cowley caught out... iFollow to replace VAR... penalties missed by ref: 5 talking points from Portsmouth's 2-2 draw with Plymouth
Indeed, both the Blues and Tractor Boys have picked up 21 points from their opening run of fixtures with just goal difference separating the early front-runners.
After a strong start, how do the ‘data experts’ view the Fratton Park outfit’s hopes of promotion this term?
We’ve taken a look at FiveThirtyEight’s latest predictions to discover how they believe the League One table will shape-up at the end of the season.
Here’s what we found.
1st - Ipswich
Points: 92; Goal difference: +43.
2nd - Sheffield Wednesday
Points: 89; Goal difference: +41.
3rd - Pompey
Points: 83; Goal difference: +29.
4th - Derby
Points: 80; Goal difference: +24.
5th - Barnsley
Points: 79; Goal difference: + 25.
6th - Bolton
Points: 71; Goal difference: +21.
7th - Plymouth
Points: 76; Goal difference: +15.
8th - Peterborough
Points: 69; Goal difference: +13.
9th - Wycombe
Points: 67; Goal difference: +8.
10th - MK Dons
Points: 66; Goal difference: +7.
11th - Charlton
Points: 63; Goal difference: +4.
12th - Lincoln
Points: 62; Goal difference: -2.
13th - Oxford United
Points: 61; Goal difference: -2.
14th - Shrewsbury
Points: 60; Goal difference: -5.
15th - Fleetwood
Points: 57; Goal difference: -7.
16th - Port Vale
Points: 54; Goal difference: -16.
17th - Cambridge
Points: 53; Goal difference: -21.
18th - Exeter
Points: 52; Goal difference: -12.
19th - Accrington
Points: 50; Goal difference: -18.
20th - Cheltenham
Points: 50; Goal difference: -18.
21st - Bristol Rovers
Points: 47; Goal difference: -26.
22nd - Forest Green
Points: 45; Goal difference -32.
23rd - Burton
Points: 41; Goal difference: -35.
24th - Morecambe
Points: 41; Goal difference: -37.