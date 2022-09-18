The 19,009 supporters packed inside Fratton Park for the early top of the table encounter were treated to a thrilling tie with Reeco Hackett scoring a 94th minute leveller to share the points.

While the Blues looked like they were staring their first league defeat of the campaign in the face, that late equaliser extended their run of nine straight League One matches without tasting defeat.

This has seen Danny Cowley’s men impress alongside Ipswich in the opening stages of the new season, with Pompey sitting second ahead of their international break next week.

Indeed, both the Blues and Tractor Boys have picked up 21 points from their opening run of fixtures with just goal difference separating the early front-runners.

After a strong start, how do the ‘data experts’ view the Fratton Park outfit’s hopes of promotion this term?

We’ve taken a look at FiveThirtyEight’s latest predictions to discover how they believe the League One table will shape-up at the end of the season.

Here’s what we found.

Pompey currently sit unbeaten in second ahead of their international break.

1st - Ipswich

Points: 92; Goal difference: +43.

2nd - Sheffield Wednesday

Points: 89; Goal difference: +41.

Sheffield Wednesday currently sit fourth in League One but are predicted to jump Pompey and finish second at the end of the season.

3rd - Pompey

Points: 83; Goal difference: +29.

4th - Derby

Points: 80; Goal difference: +24.

Despite a bright start to the season, Cambridge are predicted to drop away as the campaign progresses.

5th - Barnsley

Points: 79; Goal difference: + 25.

6th - Bolton

Points: 71; Goal difference: +21.

7th - Plymouth

Points: 76; Goal difference: +15.

Morecambe are believed to finish at the foot of the table in May.

8th - Peterborough

Points: 69; Goal difference: +13.

9th - Wycombe

Points: 67; Goal difference: +8.

10th - MK Dons

Points: 66; Goal difference: +7.

11th - Charlton

Points: 63; Goal difference: +4.

12th - Lincoln

Points: 62; Goal difference: -2.

13th - Oxford United

Points: 61; Goal difference: -2.

14th - Shrewsbury

Points: 60; Goal difference: -5.

15th - Fleetwood

Points: 57; Goal difference: -7.

16th - Port Vale

Points: 54; Goal difference: -16.

17th - Cambridge

Points: 53; Goal difference: -21.

18th - Exeter

Points: 52; Goal difference: -12.

19th - Accrington

Points: 50; Goal difference: -18.

20th - Cheltenham

Points: 50; Goal difference: -18.

21st - Bristol Rovers

Points: 47; Goal difference: -26.

22nd - Forest Green

Points: 45; Goal difference -32.

23rd - Burton

Points: 41; Goal difference: -35.

24th - Morecambe