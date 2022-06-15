Ronan Curtis, Gareth Evans, Gary O'Neil, Linvoy Primus

Where Hibs, Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City, Preston North End and Derby County-linked Ronan Curtis ranks in Portsmouth's 21st century appearance holders

With Ronan Curtis expected to leave Pompey this summer, it will end his four-year tenure at the club.

By Sam Cox
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 7:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 8:06 am

The News revealed yesterday that the Republic of Ireland international is set for a move away this summer with clubs in the EFL and SPL interested in his services.

If he does depart, Danny Cowley will have the task of replacing his goals from wide areas.

Last January, he became the Blues’ top 21st century goalscorer and ended the 2021-22 campaign on 10 goals.

But where does his 190 appearances rank him among those to wear royal blue since 2000?

Here’s the top 20 Pompey players based on their outings since the turn of the millennium...

1. Kevin Harper - 20th

Position: Midfield, Years at Pompey: 2000-2005, Appearances: 128. Picture: Phil Cole/ALLSPORT

Photo: Phil Cole

2. Hayden Mullins - 19th

Position: Midfield, Years at Pompey: 2009-2012, Appearances: 129. Picture: Allan Hutchings

Photo: Allan Hutchings

3. Lee Brown - 18th

Position: Defender, Years at Pompey: 2018-2022, Appearances: 131. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Photo: Alex Burstow

4. Marcus Harness - 17th

Position: Midfield, Years at Pompey: 2019-present, Appearances: 134. Picture: Paul Thompson

Photo: Paul Thompson

