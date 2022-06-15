The News revealed yesterday that the Republic of Ireland international is set for a move away this summer with clubs in the EFL and SPL interested in his services.

If he does depart, Danny Cowley will have the task of replacing his goals from wide areas.

Last January, he became the Blues’ top 21st century goalscorer and ended the 2021-22 campaign on 10 goals.

But where does his 190 appearances rank him among those to wear royal blue since 2000?

Here’s the top 20 Pompey players based on their outings since the turn of the millennium...

1. Kevin Harper - 20th Position: Midfield, Years at Pompey: 2000-2005, Appearances: 128. Picture: Phil Cole/ALLSPORT Photo: Phil Cole Photo Sales

2. Hayden Mullins - 19th Position: Midfield, Years at Pompey: 2009-2012, Appearances: 129. Picture: Allan Hutchings Photo: Allan Hutchings Photo Sales

3. Lee Brown - 18th Position: Defender, Years at Pompey: 2018-2022, Appearances: 131. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

4. Marcus Harness - 17th Position: Midfield, Years at Pompey: 2019-present, Appearances: 134. Picture: Paul Thompson Photo: Paul Thompson Photo Sales