Pompey currently sit eighth in the table, with 10 wins, six draws, and six defeats from their opening 22 matches.

That run of form has left them with 36 points – one outside of the play-offs and eight adrift of Rotherham United at the summit.

But can they hope to continue their promotion-chasing form over the course of the remainder of the season?

FiveThirtyEight have meticulously simulated the last 24 games of the campaign to predict how League One's final standings will look by the time May comes around.

But where will Pompey finish when all is said and done?

We’ve gathered all of the details you need to know, including the percentage probability of them making the play-offs. Check out our countdown from 24th to first below…

1. 24th - Crewe Alexandra Points: 39 Goal Difference: -33 Probability of relegation: 78% (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images) Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

2. 23rd - Doncaster Rovers Points: 39 Goal Difference: -40 Probability of relegation: 77% (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. 22nd - Gillingham Points: 43 Goal Difference: -26 Probability of relegation: 59% (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images) Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales

4. 21st - Morecambe Points: 44 Goal Difference: -31 Probability of relegation: 58% (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales