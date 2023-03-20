News you can trust since 1877
Where Portsmouth, Barnsley, Plymouth, Bolton & Co would sit in table based on League One's biggest WINNERS & LOSERS away from home - gallery

Pompey recorded back-to-back league away wins for only the third time this season following their 2-0 triumph at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

By Mark McMahon
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:00 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 16:08 GMT

Their Memorial Stadium victory – which came thanks to a double from Colby Bishop – took their points tally on the road this term to 28 from their 19 games played.

Bearing in mind that the ninth-placed Blues have accumulated 57 points all season, that’s not a bad effort.

Indeed, if anything, it points to their normally reliable home form letting them down as this campaign looks set to see Pompey fall just short of a play-off place.

With that said, how would the League One table look if it were based on away points only?

Well, it would look a lot healthier for the Blues – especially thanks to Mousinho, whose four wins on the road to date equals that achieved by predecessor Danny Cowley before his sacking in January.

Here’s how the table would look.

Pompey have won eight of their 19 games on the road this season

1. Portsmouth defender Ryley Towler celebrates, Goal, Portsmouth forward Colby Bishop scores, Bristol Rovers 0-2 Portsmouth during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth at the Memorial Stadium, Bristol, England on 18 March 2023.

Pompey have won eight of their 19 games on the road this season Photo: Jason Brown

Points: 8. Record: P18 W2 D2 L14. Goal difference: -25.

2. Cambridge United - 24th

Points: 8. Record: P18 W2 D2 L14. Goal difference: -25. Photo: Jason Brown

Points: 8. Record: P18 W1 D5 L12. Goal difference: -24.

3. Morecambe - 23rd

Points: 8. Record: P18 W1 D5 L12. Goal difference: -24. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Points: 10. Record: P19 W1 D7 L11. Goal difference: -24.

4. Forest Green - 22nd

Points: 10. Record: P19 W1 D7 L11. Goal difference: -24. Photo: Dan Istitene

