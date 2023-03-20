Pompey recorded back-to-back league away wins for only the third time this season following their 2-0 triumph at Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Their Memorial Stadium victory – which came thanks to a double from Colby Bishop – took their points tally on the road this term to 28 from their 19 games played.

Bearing in mind that the ninth-placed Blues have accumulated 57 points all season, that’s not a bad effort.

Indeed, if anything, it points to their normally reliable home form letting them down as this campaign looks set to see Pompey fall just short of a play-off place.

With that said, how would the League One table look if it were based on away points only?

Well, it would look a lot healthier for the Blues – especially thanks to Mousinho, whose four wins on the road to date equals that achieved by predecessor Danny Cowley before his sacking in January.

Here’s how the table would look.

