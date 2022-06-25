Danny Cowley’s squad will spend a week in Murcia, where they will also take on opposition yet to be confirmed.

Before they jet off, the Blues will play their annual fixture against Hawks and travel to Gosport’s Privett Park.

On their return, games against Gillingham and Coventry have also been pencilled in.

But how does Pompey’s preparations for the upcoming League One campaign compare to their rivals?

We’ve taken a look at where each third-tier side will be heading and who they’re set to face.

1. Accrington John Coleman’s side are staying in England for their pre-season with four home fixtures against Blackburn, Stoke, Preston and Sunderland pencilled in. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

2. Barnsley Barnsley are set to make a trip to Northern Premier League Division One East outfit Worksop Town before two home fixtures against Crewe and Sheffield United respectively. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Bolton The Trotters are set to get their pre-season under way with a trip to Longridge Town on Tuesday, June 28 before ties against Chorley, Stockport, Watford, Atherton Collieries, Carlisle and Bamber Bridge. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

4. Bristol Rovers Rovers have confirmed just two pre-season fixtures so far with a trip to Melksham on July 2 before travelling to Havant and Waterlooville on July 13. Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales