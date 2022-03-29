The Blues have struggled away from home this season, with victories at Wycombe, Lincoln and Crewe some of the few highlights on the road.

The recent goalless draw at Ipswich also stood out.

However, it did little to help Pompey’s fading play-off hopes – ambitions that will have been watered down already by the likes of the 4-1 capitulation at Rotherham.

But where would Pompey sit in the League One table if it was based purely on away results?

But here’s how the standings would look if results on the road were only considered.

1. Crewe - 24th Played: 19; Wins: 2; Draws: 3; Losses: 14; Scored: 13; Conceded: 36; Points: 9 Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. Morecambe - 23rd Played: 20; Wins: 2; Draws: 4; Losses: 14; Scored: 20; Conceded: 47; Points: 10 Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

3. Doncaster - 22nd Played: 20; Wins: 3; Draws: 3; Losses: 14; Scored: 13; Conceded: 44; Points: 12 Photo: Julian Finney Photo Sales

4. Accrington - 21st Played: 19; Wins: 3; Draws: 4; Losses: 12; Scored: 13; Conceded: 37; Points: 13 Photo: Nigel Keene Photo Sales