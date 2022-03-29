From left: Ian Evatt, Danny Cowley, Paul Warne and Leam Richardson

Where Portsmouth, Plymouth, Ipswich, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday would sit in League One if the table was based on away results

How does Pompey’s away record compare to their League One rivals?

By Pepe Lacey
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 1:15 pm
Updated Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 1:25 pm

The Blues have struggled away from home this season, with victories at Wycombe, Lincoln and Crewe some of the few highlights on the road.

The recent goalless draw at Ipswich also stood out.

However, it did little to help Pompey’s fading play-off hopes – ambitions that will have been watered down already by the likes of the 4-1 capitulation at Rotherham.

But where would Pompey sit in the League One table if it was based purely on away results?

We recently looked at where Danny Cowley’s side would sit based on their home results.

But here’s how the standings would look if results on the road were only considered.

1. Crewe - 24th

Played: 19; Wins: 2; Draws: 3; Losses: 14; Scored: 13; Conceded: 36; Points: 9

2. Morecambe - 23rd

Played: 20; Wins: 2; Draws: 4; Losses: 14; Scored: 20; Conceded: 47; Points: 10

3. Doncaster - 22nd

Played: 20; Wins: 3; Draws: 3; Losses: 14; Scored: 13; Conceded: 44; Points: 12

4. Accrington - 21st

Played: 19; Wins: 3; Draws: 4; Losses: 12; Scored: 13; Conceded: 37; Points: 13

