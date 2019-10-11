Where Portsmouth rank compared to other clubs across the world, according to supercomputer

Pompey are one of the lowest ranked clubs across the globe, according to a supercomputer.

The Blues are ranked 480 out of 628 clubs by statistical website FiveThirtyEight.

This puts Pompey in company with the likes of US second division clubs such as Reno 1868 and Louisville City as well as Australian A-League side Western Sydney.

League One rivals Burton Albion are ranked higher at 470 and Peterborough are at 454, while league leaders Ipswich Town are 137 places higher than Pompey in 333.

Other sides who are ranked higher than the Blues in FiveThirtyEight’s global table as Cape Town City who play in the South African Premier Division, New York Red Bulls II and Urawa Reds who play in the Japanese J-League.

Oxford United, at 427, and Sunderland, at 372, are the other League One sides that rank higher than Pompey in the table.

FiveThirtyEight produce their rankings of every professional team in the world based on their offensive and defensive strengths and give them a Soccer Power Index (SPI).

They currently have Man City ranked as the top side in the globe, with Bayern Munich in second place and current European champions Liverpool in third. Barcelona are in fifth place and Real Madrid in eighth.

The website have also predicted that Pompey will finish sixth in the table at the end of the season and will make the League One play-offs.