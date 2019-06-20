Where Portsmouth will finish in the 2019/20 League One table - based on fixture difficulty
The fixtures for the 2019/20 season have been announced and predictions are already being made on where Pompey and their League One rivals will finish.
Courtesy of information from Football Analysis Ben Mayhew, he has used an average of bookmakers' odds to predict when each League One team's tougher and easier fixtures fall and where they finish in the table come May 2020. Click and scroll through the pages to see the results...