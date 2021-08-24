Where you'll find the Portsmouth Academy players who headed through Fratton Park exit at end of last season

At the time, many fans were unhappy that so many up-and-coming players had been let go, particularly as many has featured for the senior side during last season’s Papa John’s Trophy campaign.

Yet the Fratton Park outfit stood by their decision as they attempt to reshape their future impact on the first time and align themselves with Danny Cowley’s vision for the vision.

Harrison Brook and Seok Jae Lee, of course, declined the chance to continue their Pompey development and move elsewhere.

But where are the young guns now following their Blues’ departures?

Well, we’ve been having a look and managed to locate the majority of them – but not all.

1. Harry Anderson - Portadown After spending two years at Pompey, the 18-year-old striker has returned to Northern Ireland and linked up with former club Portadown. Anderson has been handed the No11 shirt ahead of the Shamrock Park outfit's 2021-22 Irish League Premiership season, which starts this weekend. Photo: Portadown FC

2. Charlie Bell - Bognor The 18-year-old midfielder, who made three Papa John's Trophy appearances for Pompey last season, had trials at West Ham and Brighton following his Blues release. However, he has since signed for Isthmian League premier division side Bognor, starting both of their league games to date and scoring twice in their 2-2 draw with East Thurrock United. Photo: Nigel Keene

3. Harvey Rew - Gosport Borough The 18-year-old left back had unsuccessful trials at Sheffield United, West Ham and Millwall following his Pompey departure. The Gosport-based defender is now representing his home town club in the Southern League and has started two of their three league games to date. Photo: Nigel Keene

4. Taylor Seymour - Burgess Hill Town The 20-year-old keeper has signed for Isthmian League south east division side Burgess Hill Town and has been their first-choice in goal for their first two games of the new season. Seymour, who made one senior appearance for the Blues trialled at Derby and trained with Gosport Borough before signing for The Hillians. Photo: Nigel Keene