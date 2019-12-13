Which of Portsmouth's League One rivals have the hardest and easiest festive fixtures - and how Pompey compare

The festive is seen as a defining point in every club’s season – but how do Pompey’s fixtures over Christmas compare with the sides around them?

We’ve taken a look at every team in promotion contention and their fixtures in December and early January to get an average league position of the sides they will face. Scroll down and click through the pages to take a look at who has the toughest festive fixtures – ranked from hardest to easiest:

The current table-toppers have the hardest festive fixtures of any of the sides in promotion contention, and will face teams with an average league position of 8th over their next five games.

The Tractor Boys will be hoping to capitalise on any Wycombe slip-ups over Christmas, but themselves have a difficult run of fixtures - facing teams with an average league standing of 9.4

The Millers will face teams with an average standing of 10th in League One over the festive period as they look to continue their surge into the top six.

Shrewsbury, who sit just below Sunderland, don't face a team sat above 4th during the festive period - but still face a tough run of fixtures, facing teams with an average league standing of 10.25.

The Gas have been something of a surprise package in League One this term, but face a difficult Christmas as they prepare to take on teams with an average standing of 10.8 - including promotion chasers Peterborough and Ipswich.

Joey Barton's men face Sunderland on New Years' Day, and will also face a number of promotion rivals as they play teams with an average standing of 10.8 over Christmas.

Having risen up the table in recent weeks, Pompey face a mixed bag of fixtures over Christmas and the New Year. They face table-toppers Wycombe and second place Ipswich, but will take on sides with an average standing of 11.2 across their festive schedule.

Heading into the slightly 'easier' festive fixtures now, starting with Doncaster Rovers - whose opponents over their next five games have an average league standing of 11.6.

While they face Ipswich and Portsmouth over December, Gillingham's fixtures could be far worse with the average standing of their opponents also standing at 11.6.