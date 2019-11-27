Who are the Portsmouth players who showed the greatest heart in the club's history?
The quest to create the perfect Pompey footballer continues.
After deciding the best footballing brain and best player at heading in the club’s history we now look at the players who have shown the biggest heart in royal blue. Here’s a list of potential contenders with other suggestions welcome via jordan.cross@thenews.co.uk or via Twitter at @pn_jordan_cross
1. Linvoy Primus
A modern Pompey great. There's been many with greater ability but showed heart to rally from setbacks and establish himself as a Premier League defender.