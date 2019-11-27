Took 15 games to score his first Pompey goal but went on to achieve hero status across 94 appearances for his whole-hearted graft

Who are the Portsmouth players who showed the greatest heart in the club's history?

The quest to create the perfect Pompey footballer continues.

After deciding the best footballing brain and best player at heading in the club’s history we now look at the players who have shown the biggest heart in royal blue. Here’s a list of potential contenders with other suggestions welcome via jordan.cross@thenews.co.uk or via Twitter at @pn_jordan_cross

A modern Pompey great. There's been many with greater ability but showed heart to rally from setbacks and establish himself as a Premier League defender.

1. Linvoy Primus

A modern Pompey great. There's been many with greater ability but showed heart to rally from setbacks and establish himself as a Premier League defender.
PA (Press Association)
Buy a Photo
Took 15 games to score his first Pompey goal but went on to achieve hero status across 94 appearances for his whole-hearted graft

2. Benjani

Took 15 games to score his first Pompey goal but went on to achieve hero status across 94 appearances for his whole-hearted graft
PA Wire/PA Photos
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
The fighting heart of Alan Ball's Gremlins and one of the hardest men to wear royal blue. 'No one had a bigger heart' said Pompey stalwart Barry Harris of Kennedy.

3. Mick Kennedy

The fighting heart of Alan Ball's Gremlins and one of the hardest men to wear royal blue. 'No one had a bigger heart' said Pompey stalwart Barry Harris of Kennedy.
JPIMedia
Buy a Photo
The brickie added bite to Pompey's midfield when pitched in with a host of youngsters after being plucked from non-league football and scored 11 goals in 107 appearances.

4. Chris Burns

The brickie added bite to Pompey's midfield when pitched in with a host of youngsters after being plucked from non-league football and scored 11 goals in 107 appearances.
Freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3