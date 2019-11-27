After deciding the best footballing brain and best player at heading in the club’s history we now look at the players who have shown the biggest heart in royal blue. Here’s a list of potential contenders with other suggestions welcome via jordan.cross@thenews.co.uk or via Twitter at @pn_jordan_cross

1. Linvoy Primus A modern Pompey great. There's been many with greater ability but showed heart to rally from setbacks and establish himself as a Premier League defender. PA (Press Association) Buy a Photo

2. Benjani Took 15 games to score his first Pompey goal but went on to achieve hero status across 94 appearances for his whole-hearted graft PA Wire/PA Photos Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Mick Kennedy The fighting heart of Alan Ball's Gremlins and one of the hardest men to wear royal blue. 'No one had a bigger heart' said Pompey stalwart Barry Harris of Kennedy. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Chris Burns The brickie added bite to Pompey's midfield when pitched in with a host of youngsters after being plucked from non-league football and scored 11 goals in 107 appearances. Freelance Buy a Photo

View more