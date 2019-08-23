Pompey are running the rule over James Meredith.

The left-back trained with Kenny Jackett's men following his departure from Millwall last month.

It comes after Lee Brown limped out of the 3-3 draw with Coventry City on Tuesday night, after picking up an Achilles injury.

But who is Meredith? Here's the key facts you need to know about him...

1. Meredith was born in Albury, New South Wales, Australia on April 5, 1988.

2. He was picked up Down Under by a Derby County scout before moving to Pride Park on a two-year scholarship.

3. Meredith graduated through the Rams' Academy, although he never made a first-team appearance. After loan spells with Cambridge and Chesterfield, he departed for Sligo Rovers in 2007.

4. The defender featured four times for the Irish side before moving back to England with Shrewsbury.

5. It didn't work out for Meredith at the Shrews, though, and he was forced to drop into the non-league pryamid with York in 2009.

6. It was at Bootham Crescent where he finally got regular senior football. Meredith 162 times for York over three seasons.

7. His form would earn him a Football League return with Bradford in 2012. In his first season at Valley Parade, Meredith helped the Bantams achieve promotion from League Two.

8. After five seasons with Bradford, Meredith sealed a switch to Millwall in 2017 - only months after the Lions had beaten the Bantams in the League One play-off final.

9. He was a first-team regular for Neil Harris' side. During 2017-18, he played 47 times and signed a new long-term contract last summer.

10. Despite making 38 appearances last season, Meredith had his contract at the Den terminated by mutual consent on July 31.

11. Meredith has twice been capped for Australia after making his debut in 2015. He was part of their World Cup 2018 squad but did not feature in Russia.